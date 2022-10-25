Young street artist paints mural as a tribute to ‘Mamá Coco’ in Guanajuato

Ezra is a young graffiti artist who created a mural dedicated to María Salud Ramírez Caballero, better known as Mamá Coco, after she passed away on October 16 at the age of 109.

(Excelsior).- Through social networks, the urban artist published his work on a wall of the DIF funeral home in Silao, Guanajuato.

“Let’s not let this beautiful tradition die, nor this beautiful movie (…). Tribute to Mamá COCO 1913-2022,” he wrote in two posts on Instagram.

Salud Ramírez, una anciana de 107 años del pueblo michoacano de Santa Fe de la Laguna en la que se cree que se inspiró Pixar para la famosa película de Coco, espera en su casa a la llegada de turistas para tomarse fotos con ella.

In the mural he made, you can see the birth and death dates of Mamá Coco, who was originally from the community of Santa Fe de la Laguna, in Michoacán.

In addition, two images can be seen: one of the Disney character, presumably inspired by María Salud: Mamá Coco, in life; the other, in which the skeletons of Mamá Coco and Héctor, her father, are embraced.

Ezra’s work has been well received by his followers, who also remembered the Disney movie Coco, as well as the woman who passed away a few days ago and who in life, after becoming famous, received visitors in her home.

“Thank you very much for doing this, Doña Maria would have loved it”, and “Congratulations! The mural is beautiful”, are some of the comments.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom

—







Comments

comments