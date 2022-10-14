Xmatkuil Fair 2022: Attractions, Guest Artists, and Feature Presentations

On Thursday, October 13, authorities of the State Government made the presentation of the Xmatkuil Fair 2022, which will be held again after two years suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The Xmatkuil Fair, one of the most important in Southeast Mexico, will have outstanding events, such as a national cavalcade with more than 2,000 riders, first-class concerts (some of them free admission), and many novelties.

The Xmatkuil 2022 Fair will take place from November 11 to December 4. It will open from 8 am, to receive school groups.

The Governor of the State, Mauricio Vila Dosal, also announced that there will be a pink parking lot, which will be exclusively for the safety of women, where they will be able to board pink taxi cabs and shuttles, also driven by women.

María Fernanda Blanco del Villar, the new director of the Instituto Promotor de Ferias, announced that they are working on a major renovation of the fairground facilities; she also revealed that the theme of the fair this year will be: El Rodeo.

It includes a full agenda of livestock activities, with exhibitions and the participation of cattlemen from more than 10 States and two restaurant halls, as well as the halls of the chambers of the private sector. In addition, every year, the Xmatkuil 2022 Fair will feature various exhibitors of handicrafts and Yucatecan food. As well as the traditional area of mechanical games.

During the presentation of the fair, it was announced that the concert line-up for the Xmatkuil Fair 2022 includes three free concerts, which are Juanes on November 10, 90’s Pop Tour on November 12, and Ángela Aguilar’s concert on November 19. Other artists such as Carlos Rivera, Natti Natasha, Banda MS and Dread Mar-I will also perform.

Aylin Alcántara will be the ambassador of the Xmatkuil 2022 fair, the young woman is a sixth semester marketing student at the Anáhuac Mayab University, she is a hostess, model, influencer and was winner of the Miss Teen Globe 2019 contest.

