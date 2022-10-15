Why you should build your home in Mérida

Well located, so close to everything and everyone, Mérida is the capital of the state of Yucatán. Known for its romantic provincial atmosphere, a past rich in history and legends. And although the city’s facade has been modernized, Mérida retains its colonial flavor, full of light and color in every corner.

This week we sat down with architect Luis Garibay, founder of Garibay Arquitectos, a company born out of their passion for design and a quest to improve the viability conditions of its users. For them, it is difficult to define a particular style of design, as their main concern is focused on the functional and spatial theme, looking beyond the facades or structures of their designs, and creating a connection between the client and its new home.

In our talk, we discussed the reasons to live here in Mérida Yucatán and what is for them the most important thing when it comes to a home.

Why is building a home in Mérida such a great idea?

There is a wide variety of architects and their visions: “What is great about Mérida and this career”, mentioned Luis Garibay, “is the outstanding group of architects representing different styles, ideas, and visions who are committed to elevating the architecture and design level of the city.”



Mérida Blanca, a safe place to live: According to the results of Ceo world magazine’s safety index, which lists 334 cities in the world through indicators that estimate the level of crime in each city, Mérida, Yucatán is, after Quebec, Canada, the safest city in the American continent, as well as the safest city in Latin America.



The land’s price is very accessible: Yucatán is known for offering great investment options in real estate, mainly for its profitability and secondly for offering affordable costs to investors seeking to be part of this real estate expansion.



We feel connected to nature: Due to the hot climate in Mérida, the open concept was incorporated to facilitate the residents’ connection with the outdoors, creating a pleasant and enjoyable atmosphere.



The city continues to grow: Mérida continues to expand its horizons from north to south, creating multiple new subdivisions and gated communities ideal for the construction of your new home.



