Vladimir Putin reaffirms space cooperation agreement with Mexico

Russian President Vladimir Putin ratified the intergovernmental agreement between Russia and México on cooperation in space research for peaceful purposes, according to the corresponding document published today on the Russian government’s official legal information portal.

(Swissinfo) “The agreement was prepared and signed in view of the stable trend of expanding cooperation between Russia and México in the space sphere by means of joint projects,” the document states.

The agreement provides, in particular, for the installation of Russian Glonass systems and an electronic optical system for the prevention of dangerous space situations in Mexico.

The document was signed by the Russian president on September 28th.

The agreement creates the legal basis for the development of space cooperation between the two countries and for the practical use of space systems and technologies for peaceful purposes.

