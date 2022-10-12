Visit the “all-new” Malecón in Progreso

Oh, what a joy it is to visit Progreso! It is truly an experience that you must live. Besides walking downtown or visiting its market and trying some of the best seafood restaurants, Progreso offers one of the most amazing sites to admire its beautiful beach by walking down the Malecón.

Malecón de Progreso, courtesy from Sofía Navarro.

When you arrive to the malecón you’ll find self-service stores where you can buy some snacks and refreshments to eat in your day. If you are looking for a more nutritious or exotic food, do not worry! The malecón is full of delicious seafood restaurants and Mexican food, do not hesitate to try the unique Progreso’s flavor.

What I love most about the malecón is that you will find many stalls and street vendors who sell numerous types of snacks, such as marquesitas, esquites, cocadas, merengues, or if you’re in the mood for a healthier snack, there are also glasses of fruit, chopped, such as mango, jicama or cucumber, and so much more!

Something very characteristic when visiting the malecón is definitely trying the famous “piñas locas”, a fruit cocktail with juice, chamoy and tamarind flags inside a pineapple and if you’re a fan of micheladas, this is the best place to get them.

Let’s talk about the iconic things you must look for during your visit.

The famous “Casa del pastel”, which as its name says, it looks just like a three-tiered cake.

The huge letters that spell out “Progreso”, take as many pictures as you want!

The “Parque de la Paz” a place where events and mechanic games take place, such as carousels and a Ferris wheel where you can see the beach from above.

Inclusive beach, dedicated to people with disabilities so that they can experience the beach like never before

Carrusel en el muelle, courtesy from Sofía Navarro. Playa incluyente, courtesy from Sofía Navarro.

Recently the malecón has been extended and it now has a new part called “muelle de chocolate”, where you can find even more food stalls like a hot-dog one. If you are visiting it with your family, you can check out the kid’s playing area and show them some of the magnificent statues the muelle de chocolate offers, such as a flamingo’s spot or a soccer ball statue, there is also a huge copy of a whale fossil, isn’t it cool!?

You can visit this amazing place walking or riding a bike, you can go early morning to se the sun come up, or later afternoon to watch the sunset or even better at night, where up from above the ferris wheel, you get to experience the beautiful lights from the town and the lighthouse light that guides the navigators.

Sunset, courtesy from Sofía Navarro

By Sofía Navarro

