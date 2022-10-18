Visit a fantastic cenote where you can kayak and rappel two hours away from Mérida

Cenotes are wonders of nature, they always amaze and enchant us with their crystal clear waters and breathtaking views. This particular cenote has surprised us for having an island inside it.

(Por Esto!).- This wonderful place is located in Dzalbay, Yucatán, municipality of Temozón. This place is a cavern with a small island right in the middle of its blue waters.

You can enjoy a pleasant dip in the water, plus activities such as kayaking and rappelling.

The cenote is located two hours away from Mérida, but it is a worthwhile trip. It has a depth of 12 meters and you can reach it by bicycle or on foot, as you will pass through a long path where you will find a restaurant.

The entrance fee is $70-$200 Mexican pesos depending on the activities you wish to do.

