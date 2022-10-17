Vila and AMLO announce signing of agreement to expand Progreso’s Puerto de Altura

Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal and President Andrés Manuel López Obrador held a working meeting this Sunday in which, in addition to reiterating the commitment to continue promoting works that will detonate the development of Yucatán and the southeast of the country, they followed up on the progress of strategic projects, mainly in infrastructure, clean energy, port development and the Mayan Train.

In order to supply these renewable energy units, a generation project is proposed with a lower cost of electricity production, increasing the generation of Clean Energies through the installation of a Photovoltaic Power Plant in Mérida, with an installed capacity of 10 mega watts, on the site of the Nachi Cocom Power Plant, where there is all the necessary infrastructure to house a plant of this type and whose construction will be carried out in two stages.

This project also contributes to sustainable development and to reduce the emission of Greenhouse Gases by avoiding emissions into the atmosphere in comparison with Thermoelectric and Turbo Gas Power Plants.

In this context, projects such as the construction of two combined cycle power generation plants in Valladolid and Mérida were also reviewed, both as a result of Vila Dosal’s efforts before the Federation to guarantee the supply of electricity, as well as the expansion of the Mayakán pipeline to guarantee the supply of natural gas to the state and contribute to reduce the cost of electricity tariffs.

Today, Yucatán receives natural gas through the Mayakán pipeline, which has a capacity of 250 million cubic feet per day, but through this project we will be able to receive 450 million cubic feet per day, which will allow us to have enough natural gas for Yucatán’s future industry.

During the meeting with the President, it was announced that next week a collaboration agreement will be signed with the Secretary of the Navy (Semar) to expand the Port of Progreso, improve logistics conditions and increase Yucatán’s competitive advantages, in addition to the letter of intent with Fincantieri to build the largest shipyard in the Americas.

Today, the current draft is 9.75 meters and, with these works, it will reach a depth of 15 meters, so that ships of 100,000 tons can arrive, lowering the costs of the products entering the state and being more competitive, and the width of the navigation channel will be increased from 120 meters to 180 meters, so that the Port can accommodate ships of up to 8,000 passengers, which pass in front of Florida and Texas towards the Caribbean Islands.

With what will be excavated from the dredging, 40 hectares can be built on the sea, so that the Italian shipping company Fincantieri can build this unit and provide maintenance for cruise ships in the region and oil platforms, which will generate around 5,000 jobs in Progreso.

Vila Dosal and López Obrador reiterated their willingness to continue with the collaboration that, to this day, their administrations maintain, especially regarding plans that contribute to development and generate better opportunities; they agreed that they will keep communication channels and their close relationship open, to continue promoting actions that benefit the families of the southeast.

As part of the work at the meeting, both followed up on the progress of the construction of sections 3 Calkiní-Izamal and 4 Izamal-Cancún, both part of the Tren Maya project, a project that will continue to promote the economic reactivation and tourism development of the territory.

Before the director of the Fondo Nacional de Fomento al Turismo (Fonatur), Javier May Rodríguez, Vila Dosal emphasized that this is a work that brings many benefits to the local economy, with the arrival of more travelers to the state, through a fast and comfortable means of transportation, but also with the important generation of sources of employment.

Together with the heads of the Secretaries of National Defense (Sedena), Luis Crescencio Sandoval, and of the Environment and Natural Resources (Semarnat), María Luisa Albores González, the governor and the President resumed the construction project of the Parque de la Plancha, for the benefit of families and which, at the same time, will contribute to the attraction of visitors to the Yucatan capital.

As a result of Vila Dosal’s efforts, on the 20th of this month, he and Sandoval González launched this plan, which will become a green lung and a new attraction, with playgrounds, gastronomic market, artificial lake, boardwalk, skatepark, pet park, amphitheater, walkways, sports areas, outdoor gym, museums and IE-Tram station, among other amenities.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom

—







Comments

comments