Two men survive electrocution while doing painting work in Merida

Two painters who were working at the Chevrolet car dealership on Circuito Colonias and Avenida 7, in Pensiones, suffered a strong electric shock when the scaffolding they were standing on made contact with medium voltage cables.
(Quadratin).- When the metal structure touched the cables it became electrified, causing both workers to receive full energy. One of them was at the top of the tower, so when he suffered the violent shock he fell to the ground from a height of about five meters.
Meanwhile, his colleague who was below, next to the scaffolding, also received the shock, apparently he had grabbed the structure with both hands. Upon hearing the loud bang of the power cable, which broke due to the force of the shock, employees of the dealership came out to help the painters who were left lying on the sidewalk.
Both were left unconscious, so they quickly called the emergency services. Within minutes, an SSP patrol car arrived on the scene and started helping one of the injured who was beginning to react. The other, who had fallen from the top and received the direct discharge, was still unconscious.
Two state police ambulances arrived at the scene, whose paramedics saw that the young painter was unresponsive and began cardiovascular resuscitation. They stabilized him and put him on the road for his prompt transfer. Both were taken to the IMSS Juarez Hospital in delicate condition.
The area was cordoned off and the traffic was closed in one lane because the cable was falling on the road, and it was not known if it still had electrical energy that could cause another accident.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
—
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Foreigners meet sad end in Quintana Roo: six cases in 2022
So far this year there have.
-
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy urges the West to warn Russia not to blow up Nova Kakhovka dam
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged the.
-
Dogs in Merida, Yucatan seek to remember deceased dogs with altars and canine exhibition
To promote responsible pet ownership, continue.
-
Experts say a harsh winter is expected for the northern United States
Winter is coming, and U.S. forecasters.
-
Flag football will be promoted in elementary schools across the Yucatan
Yucatecan elementary schools will have “flag.
-
A motorist ran over and killed a Maya Train worker, he will stand trial in freedom
In a single hearing, Adrián Israel.
-
WHO chief indicted, Staff claims she embezzled millions of dollars
World Health Organization staff in Syria.
-
‘One Child, One Tree’ the new strategy to bring more green spaces to the Yucatan
The State Secretariat of Education (Segey).
-
Covid subvariants reflect a rapid “viral evolution”
An omicron subvariant is once again.
-
Last weekend was the most violent so far this year in Mexico
Mexican authorities said on Monday, October.
Leave a Comment