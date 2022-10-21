Two men survive electrocution while doing painting work in Merida

Two painters who were working at the Chevrolet car dealership on Circuito Colonias and Avenida 7, in Pensiones, suffered a strong electric shock when the scaffolding they were standing on made contact with medium voltage cables.

(Quadratin).- When the metal structure touched the cables it became electrified, causing both workers to receive full energy. One of them was at the top of the tower, so when he suffered the violent shock he fell to the ground from a height of about five meters.

Meanwhile, his colleague who was below, next to the scaffolding, also received the shock, apparently he had grabbed the structure with both hands. Upon hearing the loud bang of the power cable, which broke due to the force of the shock, employees of the dealership came out to help the painters who were left lying on the sidewalk.

Both were left unconscious, so they quickly called the emergency services. Within minutes, an SSP patrol car arrived on the scene and started helping one of the injured who was beginning to react. The other, who had fallen from the top and received the direct discharge, was still unconscious.

Two state police ambulances arrived at the scene, whose paramedics saw that the young painter was unresponsive and began cardiovascular resuscitation. They stabilized him and put him on the road for his prompt transfer. Both were taken to the IMSS Juarez Hospital in delicate condition.

The area was cordoned off and the traffic was closed in one lane because the cable was falling on the road, and it was not known if it still had electrical energy that could cause another accident.

