Tulum to host Tomorrowland with CORE at the closing of Zamna Festival

True music fans can already look forward to 2023! Tomorrowland, undoubtedly one of the most iconic music festivals in the world, lands in Tulum – Mexico, presenting the mythical CORE stage for the closing event of Zamna Festival next January 14, 2023. With a stellar line-up including Nina Kraviz, Maceo Plex, Vintage Culture and Cellini. One of Tomorrowland’s most amazing and unique stages debuts in the heart of the Tulum jungle, where music and nature come together. Tickets are already on sale here.

Tomorrowland presents a unique experience in a lush natural landscape, immersing the audience in the rhythms of the Tulum jungle with its beautifully designed CORE stage, surrounded by the magical cenote Zamna and the natural beauty of the environment. One of the most amazing stages in the last edition of Tomorrowland, which went around the world with its incredible sculpture of a wooden woman with a serene gaze toward the sky, the production was undoubtedly a masterpiece of art as well as a temple of human expression, where people will merge with nature while dancing to the sounds of Nina Kraviz, Maceo Plex, Vintage Culture and Cellini in one of the most magical places on the planet.

The magnificent CORE stage found its hidden home in the enchanted forests of Tomorrowland in 2017, surrounded by nature and the deepest sounds, and has quickly become a crowd favorite and a Tomorrowland classic with performances from the scene’s top acts in house and techno.

With its mesmerizing jungle setting, Zamna Festival has quickly established itself as one of the most exciting electronic music experiences in the world. Since 2017, its annual stop in Tulum has become a must-attend event for music fans from around the world who gather to celebrate the best of dance music in the natural paradise of the Mexican jungle of Quintana Roo.

TICKETS ON SALE AT: www.venues.com.mx

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom

—







Comments

comments