Tropical Storm Karl is expected to reach Tabasco and Veracruz on the weekend

The National Hurricane Center is tracking two systems, including Tropical Storm Karl in the Gulf of Mexico.

Karl was starting to move after being stationary in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico. Sustained winds remain at 50 mph, according to the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center.

Karl is forecast to weaken before landfall. The latest track shows the center of Karl reaching the Mexican coast in Tabasco or Veracruz states by Saturday morning.

Karl is not expected to become a direct threat to the United States if it does take the forecasted southward turn toward Mexico.

However, moisture associated with the system could drift north and bring more rain and thunderstorms from southeastern Texas to Louisiana and potentially into Arkansas from Sunday to Tuesday, according to AccuWeather.

AccuWeather forecasters warned Karl could strengthen in the short term.

“There is also a bubble of high pressure in the upper portion of the atmosphere right over the top of the zone, which could allow more thunderstorms to erupt and strengthen into Thursday,” AccuWeather Chief On-Air Meteorologist Bernie Rayno said.

Warm water in the area also could lead to some strengthening. At this time, Karl is not expected to become a hurricane before making landfall.

Elsewhere in the Atlantic basin, forecasters are watching a tropical wave off the African coast south of Cabo Verde Islands.

The system currently has a 20 percent chance of development over the next five days.







Comments

comments