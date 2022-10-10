Tropical Storm Julia moved along the western coast of El Salvador and into Guatemala

A new disturbance has popped up on the National Hurricane Center’s tropical outlook map.

The system is located in the western Caribbean and is forecast to move into the southwestern Gulf of Mexico over the next day or so, according to the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center.

Some development is possible by the middle of the week, if it remains over water.

Tropical Storm Julia was moving along the western coast of El Salvador Monday morning.

Julia is expected to become a tropical depression later today and dissipate by tonight.

The next named storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season will be Karl.

Tropical Storm Julia

Location: 40 miles west of San Salvador, El Salvador

Maximum wind speed: 40 mph

Direction: west-northwest at 15 mph

On the forecast track, the center of Julia will move near or over the coasts of El Salvador and Guatemala today. Maximum sustained winds remain near 40 mph, with higher gusts.

Weakening is forecast, and Julia is expected to become a tropical depression later today and dissipate by tonight. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 35 miles from the center.

