Tropical Storm Julia moved along the western coast of El Salvador and into Guatemala

A new disturbance has popped up on the National Hurricane Center’s tropical outlook map.
The system is located in the western Caribbean and is forecast to move into the southwestern Gulf of Mexico over the next day or so, according to the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center.
Some development is possible by the middle of the week, if it remains over water.
Tropical Storm Julia was moving along the western coast of El Salvador Monday morning.
Julia is expected to become a tropical depression later today and dissipate by tonight.
The next named storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season will be Karl.
Tropical Storm Julia
- Location: 40 miles west of San Salvador, El Salvador
- Maximum wind speed: 40 mph
- Direction: west-northwest at 15 mph
On the forecast track, the center of Julia will move near or over the coasts of El Salvador and Guatemala today. Maximum sustained winds remain near 40 mph, with higher gusts.
Weakening is forecast, and Julia is expected to become a tropical depression later today and dissipate by tonight. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 35 miles from the center.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
—
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Tropical storm “Julia” cloudy bands could bring heavy rains to Quintana Roo
The center of tropical storm “Julia”.
-
Head of Fonatur Javier May supervises works in different sections of the Maya Train Project
These works will be located at.
-
CONACYT sought to test the “Patria” vaccine in the military, Army refused to offer volunteers
The Secretariat of National Defense (Sedena).
-
Preparations for “El Buen Fin begin, and businesses are already planning their specials
The event will take place from.
-
Airbnb guests spent 3.46 million Mexican pesos in Yucatan in 2021
Growth in lodging in houses, apartments,.
-
Keep an umbrella handy, heavy rains expected this Monday in Yucatán
Remnants of ‘Julia’ and cold front.
-
Maya Train Project: an opportunity for economic growth in the Yucatan Peninsula (Mauricio Vila)
The third day of the Annual.
-
Mexican Army to purchase tear gas bombs
A few days after the Senate.
-
Vladimir Putin reaffirms space cooperation agreement with Mexico
Russian President Vladimir Putin ratified the.
-
Philanthropic Tourism civil association is created in Mexico
A new civil association called Philanthropic.
Leave a Comment