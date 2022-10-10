Tropical storm “Julia” cloudy bands could bring heavy rains to Quintana Roo

The center of tropical storm “Julia” is located 695 kilometers south-southeast of Chetumal.

(Novedades) The cloud bands of tropical storm “Julia” will bring heavy rains to Quintana Roo, according to the forecast of the State Coordination of Civil Protection.

According to information from the agency and forecasts from the National Meteorological Service, the center of tropical storm “Julia” is located 695 kilometers south-southeast of Chetumal.

This weather phenomenon presents maximum sustained winds of 85 kilometers per hour with gusts of 100 kilometers per hour, moving westward at 26 kilometers per hour.

In view of this scenario, the cloud bands of tropical storm “Julia” increase the probability of very heavy rains in Quintana Roo and wind gusts of 50 to 60 kilometers per hour, and swells of 1 to 2 meters in height on the beaches of the state.

Civil Protection authorities are keeping a watchful eye on the phenomenon to monitor possible effects beyond those previously described.

