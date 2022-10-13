Traffic chaos in Mérida’s Periférico due to a spectacular accident

On Thursday, October 13th, a double semi-trailer overturned on Km. 32 of Merida’s Periferico, causing traffic chaos in the area.

It was indicated that the driver of the heavy unit was traveling on the Merida-Progreso highway and upon reaching the junction with the Periferico at Km. 32, without slowing down he tried to enter the Yucatán capital, but did not notice the edge of the escarpment and hit it.

As a result, the driver lost control of the pipe carrying more than thirty thousand liters of gasoline and overturned.

Firefighters, paramedics, and police from the Secretariat of Public Safety (SSP) arrived at the scene and closed the outer body from Km. 30, since the smell of fuel could be felt several meters away as the load passed from one tractor-trailer to another. It was indicated that the road closure is diverting traffic to Temozón Norte and the City.

Authorities ask drivers to take precautions and choose alternate routes to their destination.

So far no injuries were reported, only material damages.

