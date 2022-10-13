Traffic chaos in Mérida’s Periférico due to a spectacular accident

On Thursday, October 13th, a double semi-trailer overturned on Km. 32 of Merida’s Periferico, causing traffic chaos in the area.
It was indicated that the driver of the heavy unit was traveling on the Merida-Progreso highway and upon reaching the junction with the Periferico at Km. 32, without slowing down he tried to enter the Yucatán capital, but did not notice the edge of the escarpment and hit it.
As a result, the driver lost control of the pipe carrying more than thirty thousand liters of gasoline and overturned.
Firefighters, paramedics, and police from the Secretariat of Public Safety (SSP) arrived at the scene and closed the outer body from Km. 30, since the smell of fuel could be felt several meters away as the load passed from one tractor-trailer to another. It was indicated that the road closure is diverting traffic to Temozón Norte and the City.
Authorities ask drivers to take precautions and choose alternate routes to their destination.
So far no injuries were reported, only material damages.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
—
Comments
more recommended stories
-
One more accident on Mérida’s Periférico
In the early hours of last.
-
Three candidates will compete to become the new rector of the Autonomous University of Yucatán
Just one month before the next.
-
Mexico will take money from abandoned bank accounts to finance security work
It is estimated that there are.
-
Expo Feria del Comercio 2022 in Mérida
Everything from candy to a car.
-
Guns N’ Roses concert in Mérida: 2 for 1
The organizers of the long-awaited concert.
-
A Student’s Reflection on the “Night of Tlatelolco” and “El Halconazo”
It was on October 2, 1968,.
-
After his deposition is ordered, Donald Trump calls the nation’s legal system a “broken disgrace”
Former President Donald Trump angrily lashed.
-
DHS Announces New Migration Enforcement Process for Venezuelans
Venezuelans who seek to enter the.
-
Tropical Storm Karl is expected to reach Tabasco and Veracruz on the weekend
The National Hurricane Center is tracking two systems,.
-
Cadiz participating in the First International Meeting of Carnivals in Mérida (Yucatán)
The Cadiz Councillor for Culture and.
Leave a Comment