Tourist denounces kidnapping in Cancun: criminals almost cut off his foot

A tourist identified as Dustan Jackson revealed that last February he was the victim of an abduction by a group of men after arriving at a store to buy tobacco in Cancun. Through social networks, the native of Utah, United States, detailed that during his vacation in the tourist destination, everything was going great, the real nightmare was the last day.

(Novedades Q.Roo).- The man stated that he was at the Cancun International Airport with his wife waiting for his flight back to his home country, but during the wait he had a craving for chewing tobacco. Realizing that he had time to get some, he decided to go out and buy some.

On the outskirts of the airport, the tourist took a cab and asked the driver to take him to the nearest store or gas station, the cab driver told him he knew a place to buy, so he started driving.

“I get out of the car, and I’m like ‘ok,’ I walk and then Boom, lights out,” the victim states.

When he awoke, he was at the mercy of a group of men armed with machetes, who attempted to cut off the victim’s foot. It is presumed that this move was an alleged extortion attempt for ransom.

“They tried to cut off my Achilles’ heel, and failed. Instead of hitting it (the heel), they hit the bottom of my foot and then my foot just flipped over.” Explained Jackson. “They tried to cut all my tendons and leave me for dead,” he detailed.

After these injuries, the man only remembers waking up in a ditch, and decided to seek help, but he claims that the authorities he encountered ignored him, so he decided to stay on the ground waiting for death, but a policewoman took pity on him and took him back to the airport.

Once he managed to reach his home country, doctors indicated that his left shoulder had been destroyed and he had to undergo four surgeries in order to save his foot and shoulder.

Dustan Jackson wants his story to be spread, so he opened a project on the Kickstarter platform, to receive donations to help him make the documentary.

The tourist assures that he wants to illustrate how they tried to kill him and how they left him in a ditch thinking or waiting for him to die, he also stressed that he is willing to return to Cancun, to document the place where he was abandoned.

