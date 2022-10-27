Three systems are being monitored by the National Meteorological Service

A wave stretching from the central Caribbean is still disorganized and meandering. And now a new one coming from the same zone as Bonnie, Julia, and Ian all did may strengthen by the end of the weekend.
The National Weather Service is tracking three tropical waves in the Atlantic and Caribbean, and while none of them show immediate signs of becoming anything more dangerous there is a chance the new one could develop into a tropical storm and bears watching.
“At this time, the risk of tropical development of the Caribbean system is low, but that could change over time,” AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Adam Douty said.
Meanwhile, a cold front extending from the northwest Florida-Georgia border to just southeast of Veracruz, Mexico may bring gale-force winds and high seas to the Mexico coast. A wide band of showers and thunderstorms are sweeping across the eastern Caribbean Sea, including Puerto Rico, the US/UK Virgin Islands, and the Dominican Republic threatening those areas with frequent lightning, gusty winds, and possible localized flooding.
