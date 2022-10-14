Three candidates will compete to become the new rector of the Autonomous University of Yucatán

Just one month before the next elections will be held to choose the new rector that will replace José de Jesús Williams at the Autonomous University of Yucatán (UADY) as of January 1, 2023.

There are three candidates who officially “raised their hands” to compete in the election, which will take place on November 10.

The UADY installed a platform on its official website, through the address eleccionrectoria.uady.mx, where the university community can now consult the official call for elections, the work plans of the three candidates, and the documents that have been uploaded to the platform.

According to the most up-to-date information, the three candidates to direct the rectory of the UADY are Carlos Alberto Estrada Pinto, director of academic development; Renán Ermilo Solís Sánchez, UADY’s general academic lawyer; and Eric José Ávila Vales, professor, and researcher at the Faculty of Mathematics.

The three candidates who have officially expressed interest in succeeding Williams, and have already begun their work meetings in the different preparatory schools and faculties, to announce themselves and to try to obtain sympathy from the university community so that the advisors can give them their votes.

Whoever succeeds José de Jesús Williams after 8 years in office, must obtain the majority of votes of the council, which is made up of 23 senior directors, 17 student directors and 17 teacher directors.

Thus, once the voting is over, the elected rector would take office on January 1, 2023, the person elected holds the position for four years, with a chance of being re-elected for a second period as the head of this important higher education institution.

It is known that once the online platform was enabled, the three candidates have already uploaded their work plans so that these can be consulted by the university community.

On the website, there is also a proposal format for the rectory of the Uady, which must be filled out with the names and signatures of those who propose.

