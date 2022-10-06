The Yucatan Times Print edition – Fun Times answers – October 12 2022

Crossword
Horizontal
3 Gives flamingos their color – Carotenoids
6 Maya god of wind, storm, fire – Huracan
8 Its name means wall, battlement – Tulum
9 Unground river – Cenote
11 Sacred book of the Mayas – Popol Vuh
15 chile used in traditional Yucatecan
gastronomy – Xkatik
17 Ceremonial ball game once played by the
Aztecs and Mayas. – Poktapok
18 Mayan goblins – plural – Aluxes
19 Mayan word for iguana – Toloc
22 Panthera onca, feline/jaguar – Balam
23 The Feathered Serpent – Kukulkan
Vertical
1 Author of “Incidents of Travel in Yucatan” – John Lloyd Stephens
2 Traditional Yucatecan dress – Hipil
4 Mother of Virgin Mary. Neighborhood in
Merida’s Centro – Santa Ana
5 Mayan deity for rain – Chac
7 English artist, architect, and explorer.
Presented detailed drawings of the Maya
civilization. – Catherwood
10 Natural fiber from henequen – Mayan word – soskil
12 Merida’s emblematic street named after a
Conquistador – Paseo Montejo
13 Yellow city in Yucatan – Izamal
14 Rope made from henequen – Sisal
15 Traditional Yucatecan drink made of honey
and a flower – Xtabentun
16 Place where the meteorite fell – Chicxulub
20 Mayan sacred tree – Ceiba
21 Mayan spinach – Chaya
Sudoku
