The Yucatan Times Print edition – Fun Times answers – October 12 2022

Crossword

Horizontal

3 Gives flamingos their color – Carotenoids

6 Maya god of wind, storm, fire – Huracan

8 Its name means wall, battlement – Tulum

9 Unground river – Cenote

11 Sacred book of the Mayas – Popol Vuh

15 chile used in traditional Yucatecan

gastronomy – Xkatik

17 Ceremonial ball game once played by the

Aztecs and Mayas. – Poktapok

18 Mayan goblins – plural – Aluxes

19 Mayan word for iguana – Toloc

22 Panthera onca, feline/jaguar – Balam

23 The Feathered Serpent – Kukulkan

Vertical

1 Author of “Incidents of Travel in Yucatan” – John Lloyd Stephens

2 Traditional Yucatecan dress – Hipil

4 Mother of Virgin Mary. Neighborhood in

Merida’s Centro – Santa Ana

5 Mayan deity for rain – Chac

7 English artist, architect, and explorer.

Presented detailed drawings of the Maya

civilization. – Catherwood

10 Natural fiber from henequen – Mayan word – soskil

12 Merida’s emblematic street named after a

Conquistador – Paseo Montejo

13 Yellow city in Yucatan – Izamal

14 Rope made from henequen – Sisal

15 Traditional Yucatecan drink made of honey

and a flower – Xtabentun

16 Place where the meteorite fell – Chicxulub

20 Mayan sacred tree – Ceiba

21 Mayan spinach – Chaya

