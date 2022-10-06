  • Fun Times

    • The Yucatan Times Print edition – Fun Times answers – October 12 2022

    By on October 6, 2022

    Crossword

    Horizontal
    3 Gives flamingos their color – Carotenoids
    6 Maya god of wind, storm, fire – Huracan
    8 Its name means wall, battlement – Tulum
    9 Unground river – Cenote
    11 Sacred book of the Mayas – Popol Vuh
    15 chile used in traditional Yucatecan
    gastronomy – Xkatik
    17 Ceremonial ball game once played by the
    Aztecs and Mayas. – Poktapok
    18 Mayan goblins – plural – Aluxes
    19 Mayan word for iguana – Toloc
    22 Panthera onca, feline/jaguar – Balam
    23 The Feathered Serpent – Kukulkan

    Vertical
    1 Author of “Incidents of Travel in Yucatan” – John Lloyd Stephens
    2 Traditional Yucatecan dress – Hipil
    4 Mother of Virgin Mary. Neighborhood in
    Merida’s Centro – Santa Ana
    5 Mayan deity for rain – Chac
    7 English artist, architect, and explorer.
    Presented detailed drawings of the Maya
    civilization. – Catherwood
    10 Natural fiber from henequen – Mayan word – soskil
    12 Merida’s emblematic street named after a
    Conquistador – Paseo Montejo
    13 Yellow city in Yucatan – Izamal
    14 Rope made from henequen – Sisal
    15 Traditional Yucatecan drink made of honey
    and a flower – Xtabentun
    16 Place where the meteorite fell – Chicxulub
    20 Mayan sacred tree – Ceiba
    21 Mayan spinach – Chaya

    Sudoku

