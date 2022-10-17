The State Government supports the women of Yucatán

The women of Yucatán are a priority for the government headed by Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal. As proof of this, 1,539 women from 37 municipalities across the state received a strong boost with the delivery of an incentive so they can continue to develop their activities, promoting their economy and that of their families to empower them and provide them with autonomy, through an investment of more than 1.6 million pesos.

“The priority of this government is women, by supporting them, we are helping a whole family and we thank them in their tireless struggle for the support of their families because we are building the Yucatán of the future today and every day with our work and effort, and rest assured that we will promote and take care of them so that they have what they need,” said the Governor.

More than 1,500 items were distributed, such as boat motors, ovens, tricycles, nixtamal mills, cake mills, sewing machines, industrial sewing machines, dough mixers, queen bees, complete bee boxes, boxes for melipona bees, packages for cross stitch embroidery, frames and threads for hammock weaving, and products such as threads, wax sheets, seeds, among others.

In this sense, Mauricio Vila Dosal reaffirmed his commitment to the Yucatecan women and assured them that we will continue to support them and get the budget so they can have direct support to help them and their families to get ahead, he said in the framework of the International Day of Rural Women.

From the esplanade in the center of Espita, the Governor stated that women must be supported 365 days a year because they are the foundation of Yucatecan families, so his government is working hard hand in hand with the mayors, along with Semujeres, to create a Municipal Institute for Women in each locality as part of the fight against gender violence.

Along with mayors from various municipalities in the state, Vila Dosal recalled that last July, women from the teams “Las Amazonas” from Yaxunah and “La Natividad” from Sucilá, filled the Kukulcán stadium when the State Government organized the “Partido del Cambio” (Match for Change).

“It was a great success and they achieved what the men never did, they filled the entire Kukulcan Park, so we decided to support them in sports and we announced the state women’s softball league “La Liga del Cambio” (The League of Change) where teams from the 106 municipalities of the state participate and today is the inauguration,” said Vila Dosal in the presence of the heads of the Secretaries of Women (Semujeres), María Cristina Castillo Espinosa; of Social Development (Sedesol), Roger Torres Peniche and of Fishing and Sustainable Aquaculture (Sepasy), Rafael Combaluzier Medina. “Yucatán is changing, because today everyone knows that women can fill Kukulcán Park just like men and even more, women know they can get support just like men, they know they can work and often do it better than men and they know that Yucatán is no longer the same state as before because they are supported like never before,” concluded Vila Dosal.

On behalf of the beneficiaries, María Quetzal Bacelis, a native of the town of Chocholá in the municipality of Espita, thanked the Governor for his strong support for the women of her community and those of the entire state who, with the delivery of this aid, many families will be able to improve their economy.

“Day by day we fight hard to move our families forward, so thank you very much, Governor, for this great support that many women are receiving, so families in my community will improve their economy and I thank you for seeing for us and our families, with this support we will be able to move forward,” said the 46-year-old mother of a family.

Martha Eugenia Mena Alcocer, Mayor of Espita, said that the Governor is a man who in a coordinated and teamwork manner, without partisan distinctions, is achieving great transformations for Espita and Yucatán.

Furthermore, the head of the Secretariat of Rural Development (Seder), Jorge Diaz Loeza, said that despite the progress made in terms of equal opportunities, there are still gaps, which is why the Governor instructed us to promote our working women to improve their economy and that of their families.

“Women are a priority in his government and we will do our part to fulfill his mandate to support them, thus, the beneficiaries will have a better opportunity to move their families forward,” said the state official.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom

—







Comments

comments