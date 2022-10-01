The number of monkeypox cases in Yucatan rises to 72

According to the state Health Secretariat, to date, there have been 72 positive cases of monkeypox officially registered in Yucatan, of which 54 have already recovered.

All patients are men between 17 and 53 years of age. Of the total cases, 67 are from Mérida, three from Kanasín, one from Progreso, and one more from Umán.

The SSY calls on the population to remain calm and not lower their guard.

