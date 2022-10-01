The “Museum of the Meteorite” was officially inaugurated by Governor Mauricio Vila

On Friday, September 30th, Mauricio Vila Dosal, governor of Yucatan, inaugurated the new tourist attraction in Progreso, the Meteorite Museum “The origin of new life”, a space that offers a unique experience.

He toured the seven rooms where virtual and augmented reality technology is used, with which visitors take a journey through 14 billion years of planet history and its interaction with the universe, knowing the five great extinctions, one of them with the Arrival of the Chicxulub Meteorite to Earth and the gestation of new life.

The governor personally interacted in the Big Bang room, the meteorite room, the threshold of time and space, walking with dinosaurs, minute zero, the paleontological camp and laboratory, and the Dino Zone.

One of the biggest attractions is the possibility to interact with original specimens of the oldest rocks and fossil evidence on record of the first four extinctions on the planet, in addition to exploring the life of the Cretaceous period.

In the public planters, attendees will find mega sculptures between eight and nine meters high, of specimens such as the Aramberri monster or Pliosaur, the Tyrannosaurus Rex, the Quetzalcoatlus Northrop, the Mosasaurs (marine reptile), and the dinosaur known as Parasaurolophus.

The property has an amphitheater, cafeteria, ticket office, souvenir shop, cultural offices, showers and bathrooms, offices of the city council of progress, and a meeting room. Visiting hours are from eleven in the morning to seven at night, Monday through Sunday.

This important museum is part of a set of works that represented an investment of around 200 million pesos for Progreso.

