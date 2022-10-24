The Mérida Bread Fair took place at the Plaza Grande

Mérida is preparing to host the Bread Fair, which took place this Sunday, October 23, in its Plaza Grande. The exhibition featured the participation of more than a dozen bakeries.

The establishments were set up in their stands, right in the heart of the Yucatecan capital starting at 10:00 am, where they remained open until 6:00 pm.

Pan de muerto, French bread, “cocotazos” and other varieties such as sourdough bread can be enjoyed at the Bread Fair, of course, accompanied by coffee, chocolate or some other beverage.

The Fair was celebrated after last October 16 “World Day of Bread”, an important event in the bakery industry.

This initiative comes from the Union Internationale de la Boulangerie (UIB) in collaboration with the Inter-American Confederation of the Bread Industry (CIPAN), organization that brings together bakers’ associations in Europe and Latin America.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom

—







Comments

comments