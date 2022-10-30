The Federal Government plans to increase social programs by 15%.

In the fifth year, the Mexican Government plans to increase support to senior citizens by 34.4 percent. It foresees that in 2024 it will reach six thousand Mexican pesos per person every two months.

(Heraldo de México).- To enter the fifth year, the Government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador seeks to consolidate social programs throughout the country, and therefore projects a 15% budget increase, mainly for welfare scholarships and programs for various sectors such as senior citizens.

The Federal Expenditure Budget proposes a total expenditure in the area of Social Development of three trillion 915 billion pesos.

The PEF 2023 document, presented by the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit, indicates that it seeks to generate the conditions that will allow a greater and better coverage of beneficiaries of programs such as the Pension for the Welfare of the Elderly, which will have an increase of 34. 4% in real terms.

In the Chamber of Deputies, there is an order for the 335 thousand 499 million Mexican pesos proposed for this item to remain as they were sent from the federal government so that there will be no lack of resources.

The pension that people over 65 years of age will receive in the first two months of next year will increase from 3,850 pesos to 4,800 Mexican pesos bimonthly, with the objective that by the end of the six-year term, the amount will reach 6,000 pesos.

In the area of education, regarding the Benito Juarez Welfare scholarships, federal authorities foresee an allocation of 85,566 Mexican pesos, two thousand 938 million Mexican pesos more than the amount authorized in 2022.

The School is our program will be able to attend to the infrastructure of 100,000 schools, as it will receive an increase in resources of 84%, with 27,52 billion Mexican pesos.

The countryside will also benefit through programs such as Production for Wellbeing, with an allocation of 5.5 percent more, to have a budget of 15,507 million Mexican pesos, with the aim of providing support to around two million rural producers.

Meanwhile, the Free Fertilizer program will cover for the first time all 32 states for the benefit of small producers, with an amount of 16,684 million Mexican pesos, an increase of 205 percent compared to what was approved by legislators last year.

