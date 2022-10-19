The Convent of San Antonio de Padua in Izamal to be restored

At the end of this year, 200,000 Mexican pesos will be allocated for the restoration and general maintenance of the Convent of San Antonio de Padua in Izamal and 1,200,000,000 Mexican pesos for the church of Tekantó and 2 million Mexican pesos for the church of Uayma, which will begin in mid-December to be completed by the end of the first quarter of the year, said the delegate of the National Institute of Anthropology (INAH) Yucatán, José Arturo Chap Cárdenas, who also informed that they are currently working together with the State Government to repair the illumination of this Catholic temple in Mérida.

(SIPSE).- The official reminded that the Institute only has resources to take care of historic buildings that are part of the federal real estate heritage, that is to say, temples and civil or military buildings for which the federal government is responsible, and these resources are exclusively applied to remodeling and maintenance.

He said that, in 2020, the restoration of the east wall of the Church of the Third Order was carried out, in which 250 thousand Mexican pesos were invested, and just as in previous years work was done in the restoration of the roofs of the Cathedral of the city and the Passage of the Revolution, in which 100 thousand Mexican pesos were spent, Chap Cárdenas affirmed that, in the same way, with federal resources, work is currently being carried out on the roofs of the Cathedral of the city and the Passage of the Revolution, in which 100 thousand Mexican pesos were spent, with federal resources, work is currently being carried out at the Ateneo Peninsular de Mérida, in which 20 million Mexican pesos are being invested from federal public resources, for the restoration of its façade and the removal of non-historic elements from the building, in order to recover the original typology and spatiality of the building.

Izamal Yucatan. Photo by: Alexis Aimard from Houston, Texas USA. 2009

He clarified that, in the case of the Cathedral, it can obtain support for its restoration in two ways: through the church’s own resources or through the presentation of a restoration project by the Archdiocese of Yucatán, to be eligible for resources from the Ministry of Culture of the Federal Government, through the Fund to Support Communities for the Restoration of Monuments and Artistic Assets of Federal Property.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom

—







Comments

comments