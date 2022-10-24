Terror and magic at the Tsunami Convention

On October 22nd and 23rd the annual Tsunami Convention took place at the Siglo XXI Convention Center presenting its edition Terror and Magic, where the center of the event was dedicated to Stranger Things and Harry Potter.

With great guests such as Victor Ugarte, Jose Luis Orozco, Ricardo Brust in the area of dubbing, Jorge Moreno, Oxlack Castro and Cthulhutv in the area of paranormal. In addition to great cosplayers recognized as Brenditz, Nere Sama, Scream Mx, Pau Gomez and more.

Attendees had the opportunity to meet and mingle with each of our guests. One of the things that caught the attention of the public was the tour of Stranger Things and Harry Potter where they could live an experience similar to that of these famous franchises.

The Bubbling Cauldron offered a tour through the magical world of Harry Potter in which you will know which of the four houses you belong to and you could find the Dark Lord himself with his horde of Dementors but do not worry, at the end of the tour there is free Dobbie and a cheerful Hagrid waiting for you to leave the station.

Tsunami del terror, courtesy of YAM.

On the other hand there was also the Stranger Things tour, enter Will’s secret lair and discover what’s in the Upside Down, reliving endearing moments like the lights of Joyce’s house or Eddie’s epic guitar solo but beware of the Demogorgon and Vekna who are on the prowl.

Jorge Moreno was one of the special guests who could not miss this event with this theme, in his booth we had the opportunity to see a little of what he presents in the Paranormal Museum of Yucatan and he invites you to visit the museum because there will be much more to see. During his lecture he presented some videos, stories and testimonies of the cases he has investigated.

Another great guest was Ivan Ramirez Gamboa, creator of the Gruta del Alux who introduced himself as Kisin, the devil who made life impossible for Zoots, the Alux and the rest of his friends.

As on previous occasions, the public attended the event in costume but this time the cosplays were predominantly horror and Harry Potter, in turn also had several stands offering various collectibles, from Harry Potter wands to collectible figures of all kinds.

Those who were in costume could go to the cosplay area to ask for candy, as our guest cosplayers had candy for the public.

Terror, fun, magic and above all a nice family atmosphere was what this edition of the Tsunami Convention offered and leaves us wanting more. What will be the next theme? When will be the next Tsunami Convention? Who will be the next guests? It is still too early to tell but you will have all the information first hand here in Yucatan at hand.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom

—







Comments

comments