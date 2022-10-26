Tekax will have a Day of the Dead Festival of its own

In order to commemorate loved ones who have passed on, the municipality of Tekax will have its own festival, called “Celebration of Life and Death”.
This will take place on October 28 and 29, and highlights the pib festival, where the typical dish will be tasted. There will also be a display of traditional altars, and the participation of the folkloric ballet.
On the other hand, there will be a session of Mayan legends, including the llorona, the aluxes, the xtabay, among others.
The events will take place in the afternoon, mainly in the historic center of the municipality.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
—
