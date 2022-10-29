Teenagers torture and kill a cat in Dzemul, Yucatan

A video of two minors torturing and killing a cat with sticks and stones is circulating in social networks.
The motive was probably because the feline ate the food of one of them, as shown in the video.
Animal rights defenders in Yucatán have asked the judicial authorities to locate the minors in order to punish them in accordance with the current law on animal abuse.
The Penal Code of Yucatan establishes as a single chapter the crime of mistreatment or cruelty against domestic animals, leaving wild animals out. Considers mistreatment the deprivation of air, light, food, water, space, shelter, mutilations and bestiality.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
—
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Global leaders react to Lula Da Silva’s victory in Brazil
Leaders around the world have congratulated.
-
Joe Biden lost his temper during a phone call with Zelenskyy
It’s become routine since Russia invaded.
-
Days of the Dead are celebrated in Mexico City
After two years of restrictions due.
-
Tropical development in the Caribbean could become a cyclone in 5 days
A tropical system named Invest 95L.
-
Great affluence in Merida’s markets for the Day of the Dead festivities
The “Lucas de Gálvez” and “San.
-
Merida-Cancun highway, again the scene of a fatal accident
One person was left charred, his.
-
Police sell weaponry to Jalisco Cartel
Reports hacked by Guacamaya reveal that.
-
Renan Barrera rehabilitates infrastructure and public spaces across the municipality
In order to continue reducing social.
-
Possible tropical cyclone Lisa could form near the Yucatan Peninsula
The National Meteorological System (SMN) and.
-
Pitbulls prevent robbery in Merida business
Through social networks, a man alerted.
Leave a Comment