Teenagers torture and kill a cat in Dzemul, Yucatan

A video of two minors torturing and killing a cat with sticks and stones is circulating in social networks.

The motive was probably because the feline ate the food of one of them, as shown in the video.

Animal rights defenders in Yucatán have asked the judicial authorities to locate the minors in order to punish them in accordance with the current law on animal abuse.

The Penal Code of Yucatan establishes as a single chapter the crime of mistreatment or cruelty against domestic animals, leaving wild animals out. Considers mistreatment the deprivation of air, light, food, water, space, shelter, mutilations and bestiality.

