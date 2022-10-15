“Taco Árabe” stand in North Mérida shut down by Health authorities due to suspected salmonella cases

After 14 cases of salmonella were reported, the Yucatán Secretary of Health (SSY) closed a taco stand located in the north of Mérida. The closed stand, which belongs to the Arabic taqueria La Gibba, is located on Calle 48 with Avenida Cámara de Comercio, in the colonia Benito Juárez Norte.
So far, La Gibba has not commented on the incident, however, the stall shows the seals placed by the SSY.
What is Salmonella?
Salmonella bacteria causes an infection in the patient called salmonellosis. Salmonella lives in the intestinal tract of animals, including poultry, and is usually transmitted to humans when food contaminated with animal feces is ingested.
It is a fairly common infection and is not usually serious.
Children, especially those under 5 years of age, are most likely to become ill with salmonellosis. Older adults and people with weak immune systems are also more likely to become infected.
