Suicide attempt shocks downtown Mérida

A man of approximately 50 years of age made an attempt on his life in Mérida’s Centro.
(Novedades Yucatán).- On Friday, October 14, on the corner of Calle 60 and 67, a man, apparently in a street situation, used a “cutter” type knife to cause several wounds to his own neck and thorax, all this before the astonished gaze of passersby and motorists.
Some witnesses tried to take the knife away from the man to prevent him from making further attempts on his life, while others alerted the emergency services.
The Municipal Police arrived at the site and closed the streets around the place where the incident took place.
Paramedics also arrived and quickly transported him to a hospital for medical attention.
The site remained closed to vehicular traffic for a couple of hours, so motorists were asked to take precautions and seek alternate routes.
According to unofficial reports, the action was committed by the man because of a family problem.
