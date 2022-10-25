Successful liver transplant carried out on a 7-year-old girl at IMSS La Raza

The child suffered from irreversible fulminant liver failure and required an urgent transplant. The medical intervention gave her another chance at life.

The liver transplant was performed by specialists from the General Hospital of the National Medical Center La Raza in Mexico City.

This intervention was possible thanks to the altruism of the family of a woman who suffered brain death due to a cerebral vascular accident.

A multidisciplinary team of the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) successfully transplanted a liver, classified as a “National Emergency”, to a girl only seven years old who was suffering from fulminant liver failure after the medical intervention gave her another chance at life.

The “National Emergency” occurs when a patient waiting for an organ cannot wait for a donor, because when his vital organ begins to fail, the body does not have efficient machinery to replace its functions and the transplant depends on the life of the person.

The liver transplant was performed on October 20 by specialists from the High Specialty Medical Unit (UMAE) of “Dr. Gaudencio González Garza” General Hospital at the National Medical Center (CMN) La Raza, in CDMX; an intervention that significantly improved her health conditions.

The multi-organ transplant was performed at the Hospital General de Zona (HGZ) No. 21 in Leon, Guanajuato. From this intervention, the liver was obtained and considered a “National Emergency” for its transfer to the General Hospital of CMN La Raza, while the kidneys and corneas remained at the UMAE Hospital de Especialidades No. 1 Bajío, to be transplanted.

The liver was transported by helicopter by the “Relámpagos” Air Rescue Group of the State of Mexico to the heliport of the Traumatology Hospital in Magdalena de las Salinas in Mexico City, to reach its final destination by ground ambulance with the support of Federal Protection agents.

This pediatric liver transplant was possible thanks to the altruism of the family of a woman who suffered encephalic death due to a cerebral vascular accident, who decided to donate liver, kidneys and corneas.

To become a voluntary organ and tissue donor, anyone who wishes to do so can consult the website of the National Transplant Center https://www.gob.mx/cenatra or visit the IMSS website at http://www.imss.gob.mx/salud-en-linea/donacion-organos, where the interested person can register to be accredited as a voluntary donor.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom

—







Comments

comments