Successful closing of “Yucatán Expone” in the Northern state of Chihuahua

Chihuahuenses were thrilled about Yucatecan clothing and gastronomy. They purchased more than 2,500 garments and consumed more than a ton, including cochinita and lechón, during the four days of the Yucatán Expone exhibition in their state’s capital.

47,168 visitors verified the quality of the products made in Yucatan, in this activity organized by the Ministry of Economic Development and Labor (Secretaría de Fomento Económico y Trabajo, Sefoet).

Achievements are due to the participation of 51 micro, small and medium-sized companies from Tekax, Izamal, Tekit, Motul, Ticul, Conkal, Teabo, Tixkokob, Kanasín, Muna, Progreso, and Mérida.

During the course of the last two days there were long lines to enter the venue, and hours before closing time on Sunday, five companies had already sold out their inventories, especially those dedicated to the production of beverages such as xtabentún, rompope and cream liqueur, which together sold 1,765 bottles, totaling 348,500 Mexican pesos.

Woman selling salsa picante, courtesy from Reporteros Hoy

Although Chihuahua produces, Yucatecan honey and its derivatives were well accepted, with more than 2,800 items purchased, for a profit of more than 300,000 pesos, while the habanero chili sauce companies sold 2,88 containers, and the restaurant sold out of 840 kilograms of cochinita, 360 of lechón, 1,200 panuchos and 800 ball cheese empanadas.

The marquesitas and horchata were also popular with the local public, as 4,992 pieces of the former and 750 of the latter were sold out. Oatmeal with cocoa and chocolate was also well received, with 1,495 bags of the former and 650 units of the latter, in different presentations.

Also, 403 pairs of shoes, 391 bags, 302 champolas, 255 hammocks or chair-hammocks and 187 hats were purchased during these days, which lasted from September 29th until the last hours of this Sunday, October 2nd.

Another attraction that delighted the crowd in Chihuahua, was the performances of the Ballet Folklorico Juvenil del Estado and the Orquesta Jaranera del Mayab, as well as comedians Mario Herrera “Mario III” and Madeleine Lizama “Candita”, brought by the Secretaría de la Cultura y las Artes (Sedeculta).

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom

—







Comments

comments