State government to invest 50 million pesos in the construction of the Naval Hospital in Progreso

During the inauguration of the 58th Ordinary General Assembly of the Heroic Naval Military School Association andin the presence of the Undersecretary of the Navy, Admiral José Luis Arellano Ruiz, Vila Dosal indicated that the injection of resources will speed up the construction of this hospital, which will expand public hospital care, not only for members of the Navy, but also for the civilian population in the area.

Merida, Yucatan, October 11, 2022.- After endorsing the teamwork that takes place in Yucatán with the Secretariat of the Navy (Semar), Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal announced that, for next year, the State Government will allocate 50 million pesos for the works of the Progreso Naval Hospital, which will expand the capacity of public hospital care not only to members of the Navy but also to the population of this port, as part of the transformation of health services in the state.

Inauguration of the 58th Ordinary General Assembly of the Heroic Naval Military In the presence of the Undersecretary of the Navy, Admiral José Luis Arellano Ruiz, who represented the head of the Semar, Admiral José Rafael Ojeda Durán, governor Mauricio Vila Dosal stated that progress is being done on different projects in our state, such as the construction of the first and second stages of the Progreso Naval Hospital, to which the state government already allocated 30 million pesos back in 2021.

“This is how we are building the Yucatán we long for, with equal opportunities and demonstrating that when we work as a team there is nothing that can stop us, because of this way of working, today in Yucatán important things are happening,” said Vila Dosal at the ceremony held at the “Armando Manzanero” theater in this city.

This project is part of a collaboration agreement between the State Government and the Secretary of the Navy, which will benefit 8,378 inhabitants of the area with a hospital that will have an installed capacity of 30 beds, as well as basic gynecobstetrics, pediatrics, internal medicine and general surgery services, as well as diagnostic support services such as laboratory, X-rays, ultrasound and mastography. Once completed, this hospital will also offer emergency and outpatient services for the aforementioned specialties, as well as operating rooms, a hemodialysis area, and a neonatal intensive care unit.

During his message, the Governor recognized the invaluable work of the naval forces for their support in emergencies, for defending the integrity, independence, and sovereignty of the nation, always guaranteeing our security, but also our development and benefit, without any interest other than the duty fulfilled.

“In Yucatán, we have an exemplary governance scheme in which decisions are not made by one person, but by a team; it does not matter what political party we belong to, what matters is that we deliver results and we are convinced that when we work in coordination with the three levels of government and the 106 municipalities is when we have the best chance of delivering results and in the Semar, we have always found an important ally,” said the governor.

Vila Dosal highlighted the participation of the Navy as part of the State Roundtable for the Construction of Peace and also of the multidisciplinary justice working group where regular meetings are held and agreements are reached as a team to reinforce security in the state.

