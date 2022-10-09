Spots like Hennessy’s or Casa Chica are bringing Paseo de Montejo back to life!

One of Casa Chica’s owners believes Paseo de Montejo is the heart of Merida.
Located on Paseo de Montejo for the past six years, Casa Chica, a survivor of the pandemic, brings historic life to Paseo de Montejo.
Erik Emmanuel Samson, a partner of the place, recounts that the inauguration of this space was to provide a quiet and pleasant place in Yucatán but above, to bring new birth to Paseo de Montejo.
He noted that visiting Paseo de Montejo breaks away from the routines of locals and offers visitors a wide array of options.
