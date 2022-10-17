Specialists from six countries to attend the XI International Autism Congress in Mérida

Doctors, researchers, academics, and NGO’s from Germany, Colombia, the United States, Argentina, Spain and Mexico will meet in the Yucatecan capital on November 4 and 5, during the XI International Congress on Autism, organized by the Mérida City Hall.

Diana Castillo Laviada, president of the Municipal DIF, announced that this event will bring together important speakers, teachers, and therapists who work with children with this condition, seeking to provide more information and raise awareness about the importance of early detection of this disease that affects about 400,000 Mexican children.

Castillo Laviada emphasized that the municipal DIF attends 264 minors with these autism affections, a task that offers not only attention to the infants, but also to parents and families who require this support to support the growth and development of the people who suffer from these disorders.

He informed that, in participation with civil society organizations, this event will be held at a hotel near Paseo de Montejo, with two pre-congresses aimed at students of health careers with information, conferences, and activities for early detection of neurodevelopmental disorders.

He said that this is an annual event that brings together parents, teachers, psychologists, doctors, and health and education professionals with the same objective: to receive updated and scientifically validated information about advances in ASD that help improve the quality of life of children and young people for their integration and inclusion in education and the community in general.

With these important specialists also participate: Dr. Carlos Aguirre Pediatric Neurologist. Certified by the Mexican Council of Neurology A.C. Professor of Neuropediatrics of TEC-MTY, Mexico; Dr. Carlos Orellana, Physician and Surgeon, Licentiate degree. Faculty of Medical Sciences of the University of San Carlos de Guatemala. Specialist in Pediatrics and Anabel Cornago, mother of a child with autism. Since the diagnosis of her son Erik of Kanner Infantile Autism in December 2006, who comes from Germany.

On this subject, Alberto Quijano Burgos, Head of the Department of Attention to Persons with Disabilities of the Mérida City Hall mentioned that, during the almost 32 months of the pandemic, many minors who were attended in different centers had a significant setback as they lost continuity in their therapies and medical follow-up, a task that has now been resumed.

Silvia Sarti González, director of the DIF Mérida System, emphasized that this event will allow many more people in Mérida to learn about and open the conditions to attend primarily to children in early detection. She added that it is feasible that in 2023 the Autism Care Center could be completed, but it is essential to land the conditions, since the budgetary conditions to promote and complete this initiative are being evaluated, she concluded.

