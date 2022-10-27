Snake rescued in a labor center in Hunucmá

Civil protection agents came to the rescue of a snake called “ojos de gato” or garbage snake that was lurking in the vicinity of the Envases Universales company, located on the Merida-Tetiz federal highway.
Local Procivy agents came to the rescue of the reptile, whose scientific name is Leptodeira frenata, known in Maya as “Chac Kokob”. After securing the specimen of almost a meter and a half long, it was returned to the bush, and the environmentalists offered their telephone numbers for any wildlife report at 9995083592 or 9889578515.
Alberto Rodríguez, a herpetologist from Kinchile, explained that this snake is generally nocturnal and can also be found among the huano roofs or in the undergrowth near the walls.
Attacks on humans are not very common; in some cases their bite hurts a little, but it does not put health at risk, so preserving the species is vital for the ecosystem, he concluded.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
—
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Join Progreso’s City Hall’s Canal Pixán and Halloween Celebrations
The Port of Progreso has several.
-
Three Meridas in one place, Madrid in November
In the first days of November,.
-
Mauricio Vila present at the closing ceremony of the FISU Games of the Americas
With gold medals in basketball and.
-
Yucatan’s Constitution will recognize the rights of people with disabilities as a social model
The coordinator of the State Legislative.
-
CFE in controversy with the people of Xcobiacal, Yucatan
Residents of the Xcobiacal rural community.
-
World Scientists warn: “We are in the middle of a Climate Emergency”
An international coalition of researchers says.
-
ISSSTE Yucatan workers will celebrate the Day of the Dead
“After having faced the impact of.
-
Campeche: a beautiful and often underrated colonial city in Southeast Mexico
If you are wondering what are.
-
El Cuyo: a pleasant vacation relaxing beach destination in Yucatan
The Cuyo is the small port.
-
Festival de las Animas has begun to honor those gone but not forgotten
The director of economic development of.
Leave a Comment