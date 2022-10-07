  • Entertainment,
    • Siglo XXI Convention Center to host boxing event on Saturday, October 8th

    An undefeated Yucatecan and the presence of former world champions will be the main attraction of the boxing event on Saturday at the Yucatán Siglo XXI Convention Center.

    “Coloradito” Rejon has 13 wins as a professional and will now star in the “Pruebas de Fuego” event, when he takes on Luis Ruelas from Guadalajara, in a 10-round featherweight bout.

    There will also be eight fights, with the presence of young local fighters. Among them, Juan Carlos “Dinamita” Parra will fight Francisco “Pulga” Araujo from Quintana Roo in a six round bout in the light flyweight division.

    Additional talents who will fight are Hafit Talavera, Axel “Lobo” Talavera, Angel Patron, Russel Acosta, Jarol “Maravilla” Cervera and Yair “Esqueleto” Marmolejo.

    There will also be special guests such as former world champions Miguel “Alacrán” Berchelt and Humberto “La Chiquita” González.

    The weigh-in ceremony is scheduled for Friday, October 7th, and the show will take place the following day at 6:00 pm.

