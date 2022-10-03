Shooting between military and armed civilians leaves at least one dead in Plaza Andares, Guadalajara

A shooting has triggered panic among hundreds of people in Plaza Andares, one of the busiest shopping malls in Zapopan, Jalisco. Six people were injured and one more was killed.

At least twelve heavily armed individuals on board recent model vans surrounded a person boarding a Mercedes Benz vehicle as he was leaving the shopping mall and tried to attack him.

The investigation file states that the gunmen tried to pick up the subject who was traveling in the car; therefore, the escorts who were accompanying her reacted and an exchange of gunshots took place.

Army and National Guard elements arrived at the scene, who also fired their firearms, and engaged in a chase with the alleged attackers, who managed to escape.

At the moment, the preliminary balance is of six injured people and one dead man who was left inside a vehicle with Mexico City license plates, license plate ESC 12 AE, whose legal status is being investigated.

The governor of Jalisco, Enrique Alfaro, indicated that two of the injured were the cause of the violence and will be handed over to the Public Prosecutor’s Office.

Desde el primer momento he estado al tanto de los hechos y, en coordinación con la @SSeguridadJal, la @Policia_AMG, la @PoliciaZapopan y con las fuerzas federales, que fueron las primeras respondientes, las investigaciones de la @FiscaliaJal avanzan para esclarecer lo ocurrido. — Enrique Alfaro (@EnriqueAlfaroR) October 3, 2022

The state government’s strategic security coordinator, Ricardo Sanchez Beruben, said “regarding apocryphal license plates, we are just in the process of lifting them, we are making cross-checks in the state’s private security lists and the private security lists of other entities, and of the public vehicle registry”.

Luis Joaquin Méndez Ruíz, said that an investigation is being conducted into the dead person in the vehicle damaged by firearm projectiles, “in that vehicle there is a dead person, male, by the clothing he is wearing, and the position he is in, it is presumed that he is a bodyguard, obviously it is part of the investigation to determine which company he works for, which person is considered to be his principal; We have preliminary information that this person was accompanied by a companion, subject to the progress of the records of the first responder, this person was transferred, injured, in a regular manner to the military hospital, we are checking information”.

It is understood that the person who was the target of the aggression was confused among the diners of the restaurants and customers of the businesses on the site, and managed to flee.

At the site, two long weapons and more than 200 bullet casings were secured as evidence; at the Puerta de Hierro hospital two people are being treated, who are being investigated as participants in the confrontation, a woman with a gunshot wound to her fishing line is also being treated, and a man who is also injured, presumed to be a food delivery man. In addition to the security guard of one of the buildings who has a gunshot wound and is reported to be in a delicate condition.

Two SUVs with apocryphal license plates were also seized, and tactical equipment, such as bulletproof vests and arrest rings with the initials of the Jalisco Cartel – New Generation (CJNG), were found inside. At another distant point, another car was seized that was allegedly used in the armed encounter.

After what happened, police officers from different corporations of the Guadalajara Metropolitan Area came to the support of the military.

