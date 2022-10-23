SEFOTUR says most of Yucatan air routes have been recovered after the pandemic

The recovery of most of Yucatán’s air connectivity is progressing, following the Covid-19 pandemic. According to the Secretary of Tourism Development (Sefotur), Michelle Fridman Hirshch, international routes are fully recovered, while domestic routes are close to being reached.
“In international routes, we have a 200% recovery, that is, we have twice as many flights as we had before the pandemic. In domestic routes, we have about 86% recovery, in seats, we have 120% recovery,” she explained.
“This year, the airport has registered historical records in passenger movement in three months,” she said.
She recalled that recently four frequencies were established with the Bajío, in addition to flights to Querétaro and Toluca. Said that with the announcement of the establishment of an airline base to Yucatan, flights and seats will continue to grow.
She emphasized that in 2022, the State is 9% higher in terms of overnight visitor arrivals, a figure that has already surpassed the 2 million people registered before the pandemic.
