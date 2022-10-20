Secretary of Economy Raquel Buenrostro announces dates for “El Buen Fin”

“We support ‘El Buen Fin’ with a social sense, we recommend people responsible consumption when making their purchases”, said the new head of the Ministry of Economy, Raquel Buenrostro.
With a call to have responsible consumption and purchases, the Government of Mexico and business organizations announced this Wednesday, October 19th, that the twelfth edition of “El Buen Fin”, the annual program of specials and discounts that will be held from November 18 to 21, amidst a high inflation scenario in Mexico and the rest of world.
The Secretary of Economy (SE), Raquel Buenrostro said that due to the inflation that is experienced worldwide, the Mexican Government is promoting an opening agreement against inflation and shortages, which is based on trust and the good will of businessmen not to increase the prices of the products of the basic basket.
He explained that in this edition the traditional four-day period will return, that is, from Friday, November 18 to Monday, November 21, and recalled that the program has been held since 2011 and allows all registered businesses to grant discounts and promotions to encourage the economy.
