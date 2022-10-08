San Miguel de Allende and Merida among the best cities to visit in the world

San Miguel de Allende and Mérida are among the best cities to visit in the world. According to the Readers’ Choice Awards, this Guanajuato city and the capital of Yucatán are among the best in the “Best Big Cities” category.

(TIMES MEDIA MEXICO) Readers’ Choice Awards included San Miguel de Allende and Mérida in its list of the World’s Best Cities in 2022, which includes those considered the best cities to visit around the world.

According to these awards, organized by the international tourism magazine Condé Nast Traveler, the best cities feature tourist attractions, architecture, an extensive gastronomic scene, and elegant (expensive) places to stay.

The Readers’ Choice Awards 2022 have scores that represent the overall average levels of satisfaction of the tourists who voted this time.

Where do San Miguel de Allende and Merida rank?

San Miguel de Allende is at the top of the list, while Mérida is in seventh place; yes, that’s right, both are among the top 10 cities to visit worldwide!

We hope you will soon be able to visit these two cities in our country, which proudly occupy the first places on this list.

