San Francisco restaurant employees save a woman from attack while dressed as Power Rangers

A team of Mighty Morphin’ restaurant staffers foiled the plans of an evildoer in Oakland, California, on Friday evening.
Dressed as Power Rangers, employees of Noka Ramen became actual heroes after a woman entered the restaurant seeking help at around 8 p.m. A man who had been chasing after the woman reportedly ran into the restaurant and put her in a chokehold.
The ramen shop’s servers dress up as the beloved heroes every Friday to promote the establishment’s signature cocktail, called “The Noka Rangers.”
Customer Ploi Pirapoken, who witnessed the ordeal, documented the events in a Twitter thread that went viral on Oct. 14.
According to Pirapoken, employees dressed as the Black Ranger and the Yellow Ranger confronted the man and told him to leave. However, the man refused to go and began throwing punches, which the Yellow Ranger reportedly blocked.
The woman was ushered to safety in the kitchen before the man started spouting Asian slurs and ran towards her, but the Yellow Ranger grabbed the man by his collar and dragged him out of the restaurant. The man reportedly returned with a friend to try and force their way inside but were both kicked out.
“All of the servers, slash Power Rangers were moving towards the scene to help one another out,” Ploi said. “The patrons started getting involved in a way that was supporting and making sure everyone was safe.”
