Sabores de Yucatán, coming to Mérida in November

The ‘Sabores de Yucatán’ Festival will celebrate Yucatecan gastronomy in Mérida from November 11 to 13 and will do so within the framework of the 50 Best Restaurants Latin America 2022 awards, an event that will take place from November 11 to 15 in this Mexican city.

(50 Best Restaurants Latin America 2022).- This Festival will highlight the gastronomy of our beloved state, one of the most interesting in the country, through master classes with some of the best chefs in the world, tastings, samplings, pairings, contests, and gastronomic gatherings.

According to its organizers, the event will feature an interactive and immersive educational program that will showcase the region’s deep-rooted culinary heritage and highlight the interaction between ancient Yucatecan culinary traditions and new contemporary trends.

Michelle Fridman Hirsch, the Yucatán State Minister of Tourism, highlighted at the presentation of the Festival the market with emblematic Yucatecan products such as melipona honey from stingless bees, chocolate and sauces, and the stations with Yucatecan chefs and two important gastronomic circuits through different restaurants.

Fridman also confirmed at the presentation that in addition to many Yucatecan and Mexican chefs, internationally renowned Spanish chefs such as Jordi Roca and Dabiz Muñoz will be participating in this first edition of the ‘Festival de Sabores de Yucatán’.

Carlos Guillermo Aguirre Aguilar, president of the Association of Restaurants and Gastronomic Services of Mérida, pointed out in his speech the importance of continuing to promote gastronomy, ‘since it is not only the product, but the experience that gives it added value’.

Information about the event can be found on the 50 Best Restaurants Latin America 2022 web portal.

