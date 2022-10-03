Renew your home’s look with rattan

Here is everything you need to know about the new home interior’s trend: Rattan.

This autumn 2022 we’re getting every rattan product we can to re-decorate our homes and give them a very tropical vintage look. As it happens with many interior design trends, the rattan’s trend is making a comeback after last year’s pandemic.

Since people were exhausted from looking at their old white walls, they looked for something that gave a natural outdoor feel, associating the outdoors with peace. People are obsessed with natural materials and colors, in fact Chairish’s fall 2022 report lists many natural woods and handcrafted elements as a trend, a category where rattan stands out.

Rattan is a wild plant fiber classified as a palm. On the outside, it is a vine with thorns, that clings to trees and can reach about 200 meters in length. It is sometimes confused with bamboo, the difference is that rattan is fibrous, full, and flexible, and bamboo, on the other hand, is fibrous, hollow, and rigid.

Rattan is also essential to the tropical ecosystem because as we previously mentioned, it clings to trees and becomes a communication cable for other plants and animals. There are 13 known types of rattan in the world, with almost 600 varieties in total.

Do you want to know what is the best thing about rattan? That it is 100% sustainable!

Rattan grows in only 5-7 years, making it a truly renewable resource. Its manufacture of furniture is low-tech, which means that it does not require chemicals or excessive energy consumption. Plus, although it is quite durable, rattan furniture can be recycled after its useful life is over. As a natural material, it is 100% biodegradable and since it is a vine species, communities that grow rattan have a built-in incentive to keep the forests in place.

Rattan’s decoration, courtesy from Spanish People Daily.

If you are interested in acquiring some furniture or decoration made of rattan, do not hesitate to take a walk through the Mérida’s Centro where you will find many handicrafts made of this wonderful and timeless material.

-By Sofía Navarro Garibay.

