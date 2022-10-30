Renan Barrera rehabilitates infrastructure and public spaces across the municipality

In order to continue reducing social backwardness, promoting social cohesion and strengthening harmonious coexistence in the police stations, Mayor Renán Barrera Concha is working on the creation and rehabilitation of public spaces for the enjoyment of families.

At the inauguration of the park in the Dzibilchaltún precinct, the Mayor toured this new space that included the installation of playground equipment, exercise equipment, benches and green areas, designed to promote healthy habits and family recreation areas.

Accompanied by Juan De Dios Tzuc Coot, Commissioner of Dzibilchaltún, and Deputy Víctor Hugo Lozano Poveda, President of the Board of Government and Political Coordination of the LXIII Legislature of the H. Congress of the State of Yucatán, he inaugurated this park located at 20445 x 20 19 tablaje street, where one million 849,600.31 pesos were invested from Ramo 33.

“In this park in particular, almost 2 million pesos are being invested in addition to an amount of 4 million pesos previously invested in the precinct; in other words, we have invested almost 6 million pesos in works and infrastructure to enhance the attractions of the tourist zone in the precinct of Dzibilchaltún,” he stated.

He added that, to date, three Ramo 33 prioritizations have been approved, with an investment of 288 million 841 thousand pesos, of which 128 million have been allocated to the police stations.

“With these resources we have carried out 1,399 works, including infrastructure and housing actions, positively impacting the lives of almost 50 thousand direct beneficiaries,” he added.

In terms of public spaces, Barrera Concha mentioned that to date 23 parks have been intervened, of which 11 are still being rehabilitated and will soon be handed over to the citizens.



Some of the neighbors who accompanied the Councilman during the inauguration of the public space celebrated the remodeling of the park, which undoubtedly gives a more renovated image to their community. María Cauich, a local resident, said that the changes in the park have generated great demand from families visiting the archaeological zone.

In his speech, David Loría Magdub, Director of Public Works, informed that the work on the park consisted of the demolition of the existing concrete floor and benches, dismantling of poles, lighting, cyclone mesh, ironwork playground equipment, as well as the existing wiring.

He explained that part of the work consisted in the installation of masonry sardinels with their respective finishing and painting for the new areas such as: walkways, plaza, picnic and children’s areas, and the placement of concrete for the new areas.

Subsequently, he said, a shade screen and synthetic grass were installed for the children’s area, as well as paving stone in the plaza area. In addition, signage and new furniture such as benches, garbage cans, bicycle parking, exercise equipment, picnic tables, playground equipment, perimeter fence, new lighting with its respective electrical installation and general painting works were installed.

The official detailed that the space intervened was of 1,215.00 square meters and directly benefits 152 inhabitants of the precinct.

The event was also attended by Julio Sauma Castillo, Secretary of Citizen Participation; María José Cáceres Delgado, Director of Social Development, as well as councilors Paulina Peniche Rodríguez, President of the Public Services Commission, and Ricardo Ascencio Maldonado, President of the Precinct Commission.

