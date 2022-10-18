Remodeling of façades in downtown Mérida continues

In order to maintain the beauty of Mérida’s Historic Center, the second largest in the country, the City Hall is working on actions for the recovery and conservation of the built cultural heritage, assured Mayor Renán Barrera Concha.

(SIPSE).- According to the Mayor, in addition to carrying out works and maintaining public services with high standards, they are also working on other types of programs that are aimed at improving the architectural and urban quality of the area, in order to beautify Mérida and promote cultural tourism.

He recalled that Mérida ranked among the first four places in the category Great Cities in the Readers’ Choice Awards, organized by the international tourism publication Condé Nast Traveler, where its streets full of colorful facades of Spanish colonial architecture were highlighted as an attractive aspect.

Therefore, together with the citizens, the municipality implements the Facade Rescue Program, so that through a partnership between owners and authorities, the architectural style of the Historic Center is maintained.

“This program was designed in such a way that the interventions were through a co-participation between owners and authorities, in which the municipality contributes the corresponding permits, projects, labor and supervision; the owner contributes only with the material,” he added.

As responsible authorities, he added, we are respectful of our past, and for this reason, we are working to preserve the facades of the Historic Center of our city, since they tell stories and are part of our identity, in addition to ensuring that this heritage continues to be a source of pride for generations to come.

He explained that in the current administration eight facades have been intervened, including three that are currently in process, as part of this program, which is equivalent to 3 thousand 889.19 square meters (m2) of rescue.

Likewise, he added that another 10 applications from people interested in having rescue interventions carried out on properties in the Historic Center are already being awaited.

