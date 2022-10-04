R’Bonney Gabriel becomes the first ever Asian American to win Miss USA

Filipino American R’Bonney Gabriel made history as the first Asian American to be crowned Miss USA.

After being named the first Asian American to claim the Miss Texas USA title in December 2021, Gabriel, a 28-year-old fashion designer, went on to defeat Miss North Carolina Morgan Romano and Miss Nebraska Natalie Pieper for the Miss USA title.

Elle Smith, who holds the Miss USA 2021 title, crowned Gabriel at the Grand Sierra Resort and Casino in Reno, Nevada, on Monday night.

Gabriel, who is also the first Filipino American to win the pageant, will represent the U.S. at the upcoming 71st Miss Universe pageant, on Jan. 14, 2023, in New Orleans.

“Oh my gosh, it’s an honor,” Gabriel told Houston Life. “I’m getting messages on Instagram and just social media of Filipina girls and women telling me they’re so excited, they’re so happy. They’re crying tears of joy because they are inspired to go after pageantry or something. Like I’m paving the way for them to just go after whatever they want no matter what it is.”

Gabriel’s father moved to the U.S. from Manila when he was 19 years old. He eventually met Gabriel’s mother, who comes from Beaumont, Texas, and they got married in Manila.

Gabriel believes that the Miss USA title brings a “big responsibility” to share her multicultural background and inspire others to embrace their identities.

“My dad moved to America from the Philippines on a college scholarship with about $20 in his pocket. He wanted to pave a new life for himself,” Gabriel told ABC News. “I’m a very proud Filipina Texan.”

