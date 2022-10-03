Ralf Walter, an abstract painter based in Yucatán presents: “Transitions, from black to white mandalas”

His exhibition will be open until October 30th in the José Peón Contreras Theater’s Gallery

Ralf Walter shares with us how a painter’s mind works through 44 art pieces from his collection: “Transitions. From black mandalas to white mandalas”, in the main gallery of the José Peón Contreras Theater.

Ralf Walter, courtesy of Revista Soma

The opening of the exhibition was in charge of the head of the Ministry of Culture and the Arts (Secretaria de la Cultura y las Artes, Sedeculta), Loreto Villanueva Trujillo.

“It is an honor to be able to witness this powerful body of work, which corresponds to Walter’s most recent production. There are 44 works, a number that also reflects the years that Ralf Walter has been here, in our State,” she stated.

“Since his arrival in 1978, without a doubt, we can say that he is one more Yucatecan whose presence has been an enriching element in the artistic scene,” she stressed.

In turn, the winner of the 1997 National Visual Arts Biennial of Yucatan explained that “this exhibition is an unusual narrative: it is about telling a path from black mandalas, which you see here as an example, to go through the transitions to white mandalas; you see different series and that is how the mind of a painter works”.

Said exhibition includes works he did from 2017 to the present and, about his techniques, he noted that he used “almost all three materials simultaneously: watercolor, for the inspirations; acrylic, for works on paper, well glued on canvas, and oil on canvas and linen.”

He said that in each period he has lived in the entity, he has had his own series of proposals: before, he created figurative paintings and then moved on to the abstract; in this sense, when he feels like it, he returns, because “figurative painting and abstract painting are not oppositional, one enriches the other”.

The exhibition will remain on display until October 30th, from Tuesday to Friday, from 9:00 to 20:00 hours, or Saturdays and Sundays, from 11:00 to 18:00.

