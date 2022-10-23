Rainfall forecast for October 23rd

Rains will remain in some points of Yucatan during this Sunday, October 23 due to Tropical Wave #28 that is in the Southeast. Light rains are expected to continue in some parts of the state, so it is recommended to take precautions.
(Por Esto!).- According to the Meteorological Service of the National Water Commission (Conagua), rains are expected due to the entrance of humidity from the Pacific Ocean and Gulf of Mexico.
Temperatures during this Sunday will be a minimum of 17°C during the early morning, and will rise to 31°C in the afternoon.
#Pronóstico— Protección Civil Yucatán (@procivy) October 22, 2022
Se estima un ambiente estable, con temperaturas cálidas en el día, y frescas por la noche y al amanecer. No se espera #lluvia en #Yucatán.#ProtecciónCivil pic.twitter.com/AwLCwarijH
It is recommended to stay tuned to official means such as the Meteorological Service of the Conagua and the State Civil Protection (Procivy) to avoid any effects this Sunday.
During this October 23rd, minimum temperatures will be 17°C, accompanied by cloudy skies and light showers for this Sunday in the city of Merida.
In addition, cloudy to clear skies are expected with the presence of light showers in the afternoon, so it is recommended to take precautions during the course of the day.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
—
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Yucatan’s Ministry of Tourism Promotion presents the ‘Sabores de Yucatan Festival’
As part of the celebration of.
-
Merida remains among Mexico’s 10 safest cities
In September 2022, 64.4 % of.
-
Foreigners meet sad end in Quintana Roo: six cases in 2022
So far this year there have.
-
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy urges the West to warn Russia not to blow up Nova Kakhovka dam
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged the.
-
A motorist ran over and killed a Maya Train worker, he will stand trial in freedom
In a single hearing, Adrián Israel.
-
WHO chief indicted, Staff claims she embezzled millions of dollars
World Health Organization staff in Syria.
-
Covid subvariants reflect a rapid “viral evolution”
An omicron subvariant is once again.
-
Last weekend was the most violent so far this year in Mexico
Mexican authorities said on Monday, October.
-
Mexican group sanctioned by the US Treasury Department
The US Treasury Department on Wednesday.
-
Mexico’s Secretary of Defense refuses to answer questions about the Guacamaya hacking
Mexico’s Secretary of Defense, General Luis.
Leave a Comment