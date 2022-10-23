  • Headlines

    • Rainfall forecast for October 23rd

    By on October 23, 2022
    beautiful clouds cloudy dramatic
    Photo by Pixabay on Pexels.com

    Rains will remain in some points of Yucatan during this Sunday, October 23 due to Tropical Wave #28 that is in the Southeast. Light rains are expected to continue in some parts of the state, so it is recommended to take precautions.

    (Por Esto!).- According to the Meteorological Service of the National Water Commission (Conagua), rains are expected due to the entrance of humidity from the Pacific Ocean and Gulf of Mexico.

    Temperatures during this Sunday will be a minimum of 17°C during the early morning, and will rise to 31°C in the afternoon.

    It is recommended to stay tuned to official means such as the Meteorological Service of the Conagua and the State Civil Protection (Procivy) to avoid any effects this Sunday.

    During this October 23rd, minimum temperatures will be 17°C, accompanied by cloudy skies and light showers for this Sunday in the city of Merida.

    In addition, cloudy to clear skies are expected with the presence of light showers in the afternoon, so it is recommended to take precautions during the course of the day.

    The Yucatan Times
    Newsroom

    Comments

    comments

    more recommended stories

    Leave a Comment