Rainfall forecast for October 23rd

Rains will remain in some points of Yucatan during this Sunday, October 23 due to Tropical Wave #28 that is in the Southeast. Light rains are expected to continue in some parts of the state, so it is recommended to take precautions.

(Por Esto!).- According to the Meteorological Service of the National Water Commission (Conagua), rains are expected due to the entrance of humidity from the Pacific Ocean and Gulf of Mexico.

Temperatures during this Sunday will be a minimum of 17°C during the early morning, and will rise to 31°C in the afternoon.

Se estima un ambiente estable, con temperaturas cálidas en el día, y frescas por la noche y al amanecer. No se espera #lluvia en #Yucatán.#ProtecciónCivil pic.twitter.com/AwLCwarijH — Protección Civil Yucatán (@procivy) October 22, 2022

It is recommended to stay tuned to official means such as the Meteorological Service of the Conagua and the State Civil Protection (Procivy) to avoid any effects this Sunday.

During this October 23rd, minimum temperatures will be 17°C, accompanied by cloudy skies and light showers for this Sunday in the city of Merida.

In addition, cloudy to clear skies are expected with the presence of light showers in the afternoon, so it is recommended to take precautions during the course of the day.

