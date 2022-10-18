Public Security surveillance operation in Mérida during the Day of the Dead festivities

The director of the municipal police, Mario Arturo Romero Escalante, announced that they are working on the operation to keep safe all those who come to the cemeteries and events held by the municipality on the occasion of the Day of the Dead.
In this regard, the commander emphasized that the operation will begin days before, and the main points of action are cemeteries and markets.
“In cemeteries, in markets, especially those most visited, we will have an operation that consists of increasing the number of agents that we have fixed in the markets”.
Merida Municipal Police Director, Mario Arturo Romero Escalante
He pointed out that it will be double the number of Municipal police officers that will be deployed in the operation, in addition they will work hand in hand with the Secretariat of Public Security.
“We manage around 25 elements, but those days Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday, practically doubles the number of elements,” he explained.
“The days from the Oct. 31st, Nov. 1st and 2nd, which are the days of visitation of the cemeteries, we make an operation, especially in the largest cemeteries, to facilitate the people who go there to access safely,” he said.
Merida Municipal Police Director, Mario Arturo Romero Escalante
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
—
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Yucatecan construction companies are waiting to be considered for the “La Plancha” Project
The construction of the Plancha project.
-
Renán Barrera leads the performance ranking among 60 mayors throughout the country
The mayor of Mérida, Renán Barrera.
-
Authorities raid hostel in Valladolid, Yucatán for the disappearance of a French couple
More than a month after they.
-
Cold front approaches the Yucatan Peninsula, when will its effects be felt?
Starting in the middle of the.
-
Vila and AMLO announce signing of agreement to expand Progreso’s Puerto de Altura
Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal and President.
-
Heavy traffic accident in Tizimín leaves three people injured
Three people injured, including two minors,.
-
Specialists from six countries to attend the XI International Autism Congress in Mérida
Doctors, researchers, academics, and NGO’s from.
-
The State Government supports the women of Yucatán
The women of Yucatán are a.
-
Canine units are being trained in Mérida for Covid detection
As a result of the positive.
-
Mexico’s debt skyrockets! It is expected to exceed 50% of GDP by 2023
Mexico’s debt level shows a steady.
Leave a Comment