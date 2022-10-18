Public Security surveillance operation in Mérida during the Day of the Dead festivities

The director of the municipal police, Mario Arturo Romero Escalante, announced that they are working on the operation to keep safe all those who come to the cemeteries and events held by the municipality on the occasion of the Day of the Dead.

In this regard, the commander emphasized that the operation will begin days before, and the main points of action are cemeteries and markets.

“In cemeteries, in markets, especially those most visited, we will have an operation that consists of increasing the number of agents that we have fixed in the markets”. Merida Municipal Police Director, Mario Arturo Romero Escalante

He pointed out that it will be double the number of Municipal police officers that will be deployed in the operation, in addition they will work hand in hand with the Secretariat of Public Security.

“We manage around 25 elements, but those days Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday, practically doubles the number of elements,” he explained. “The days from the Oct. 31st, Nov. 1st and 2nd, which are the days of visitation of the cemeteries, we make an operation, especially in the largest cemeteries, to facilitate the people who go there to access safely,” he said. Merida Municipal Police Director, Mario Arturo Romero Escalante

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom

—







Comments

comments