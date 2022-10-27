Psychosis in Valladolid due to WhatsApp message with a false threat

Based on an alleged WhatsApp conversation in which the presence of the Jalisco Cartel – New Generation (CJNG) is mentioned, state authorities warn that it is the preamble of some criminal group that intends to deceive people to obtain money, starting with intimidation to cause psychosis.

(Diario de Yucatán).- However, they warn the public not to fall into the game and become victims of extortion, and urge them to report any attempt.

On Tuesday night a text was received, supposedly from a WhatsApp that is circulating in social networks, in which it is indicated that members of the CJNG are already here – it is not specified where – and calls the people of this town not to leave their homes after 11 pm because they could be kidnapped.

The same text threatens to kill some “rats” and mentions some names and nicknames, although they are not identified in this town, so it is believed that they are not locals.

The text was only sent to the media, but at least on Tuesday night everything went normally in this important Yucatecan tourist destination.

In addition, in the text message the state authorities exhort the public not to fall into the game, as they warn that it could be people who intend to start extorting, via telephone, so they ask not to pay attention and to report any crime or attempt of the same.

It is indicated that the criminals intend to intimidate the society and cause psychosis, but it is insisted that they do not pay attention to the matter.

