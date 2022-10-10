Preparations for “El Buen Fin begin, and businesses are already planning their specials

The event will take place from November 18 to 21.

(Novedades) The 2022 edition of the Buen Fin in Yucatán, which returns to its original four-day format this year, from November 18 to 21, is about to begin. Department stores, shopping malls, shoe stores, boutiques and electronics businesses are preparing their inventories to define their offers and promotions and stimulate the economy towards the end of 2022.

The president of the National Chamber of Commerce, Services and Tourism of Mérida (Cámara Nacional de Comercio, Servicios y Turismo de Mérida, Canacome), Iván Rodríguez Gasque, said that expectations for this “cheapest weekend of the year” are positive and they hope to equal or exceed the economic revenue of 2019, which was around seven billion pesos.

He added that companies are planning everything necessary to launch offers and promotions, for which he is confident that it will be a very successful event and with very favorable health conditions for the economy.

Rodríguez Gasque said that this year, according to the records of the business organization, approximately 15,000 companies are expected to participate in Yucatán, although the figure will be higher, as more businesses will join as the start date approaches.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom

—







Comments

comments